The proposed Graiguecullen Active Travel Plan is again coming under the microscope.

The latest public meeting on the suggested 750metre cycle lane running between Barrowvale and Carlow town Park, takes place at the local GAA clubhouse from 8pm this evening.

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The discussion will be jointly chaired by the area’s Sinn Fein representative Aaron Kelly with Carlow Municipal District Councillor John Cassin.

Councillor Cassin told KCLR News’ Martin Quilty that people are feeling quite strongly about the plan;