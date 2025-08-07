Minister Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and Deputy Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, has today welcomed the announcement by their party colleague, Minister Dara Calleary, of an extra €593,074 in funding for Carlow and Kilkenny through the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

This funding is in addition to the already allocated €373,479 for Carlow and €552,025 for Kilkenny this year, bringing the total for both counties to €1,518,578.

Speaking this morning to KCLR News, Minister Murnane O’Connor said, “Continued investment in non-public roads is essential for ensuring access to rural homes, farms, and outdoor amenities.”

Deputy Cleere also speaking to KCLR News said, “As spokesperson for Agriculture I am delighted to see an increase in the investment for Carlow and Kilkenny”