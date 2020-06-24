Additional works underway for one-way system

Kilkenny County Council says works are underway to improve the new one-way traffic system.

Issues with traffic signals are currently being addressed at the Irish Town Junction, which was part of the problem with traffic congestion over the weekend.

Ian Gardner is Area Engineer with the Council.

He says that the new traffic should move much better by this weekend;

“There are still a number of measures that we do need to implement to make the scheme work better. We had a bit of an issue with traffic signals at the Irish Town Junction last Saturday” He told KCLR Live “We had hoped to have those works done in advance of the scheme coming in, but there was a road opening down there last week so we couldn’t. But they are currently taking place, so I hope to see those works make a big improvement on what we saw last Saturday.”