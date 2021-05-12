After a week of no Covid-19 cases, two people are now being treated for the virus at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

After almost a week of no Covid-19 cases, there are now two people being treated for the virus at St Luke’s General Hospital.

They’re among 106 people in hospitals across the country, with 34 in intensive care units.

It’s as the five-day moving average of incidences across the country is 10% lower than last week.

Six more positive tests were also reported in Carlow last evening with five in Kilkenny, among 379 across the country and nine more related deaths.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny based GP Justin Kwong says we shouldn’t put too much trust in supermarket Antigen tests.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny based GP Justin Kwong says we shouldn't put too much trust in supermarket Antigen tests.