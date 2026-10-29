The conversation flowed throughout the second hour of last night’s edition of ‘Between Towns And Villages’, which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing the Castlecomer Municipal District.

Presenter Brian Redmond was joined by Tim Purcell (Head of Operations and Ingredients) and Mark Power (Site Manager) of Tirlán Ballyragget for a discussion about the plant’s recent €180 million expansion and the site’s economic significance for both North Kilkenny and the South East.

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Noel Sherry of the Good Shepherd Centre filled Brian in on the centre’s impressive new residential development at the Red Barn in Ballyragget and also joined in during a wider discussion featuring Councillors Michael Delaney (FF) and John Brennan (FG). Both Councillors also spoke about a range of other matters, including concerns expressed to them by local residents about proposed wind energy developments in North Kilkenny.

Members of Freshford Foróige, led by club leader Barry Flynn, spoke about how the group has developed since its formation in 2024 and their hopes to acquire their own bus through a new fundraising campaign.

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Last night’s show concluded with a conversation with Billy Moran of the Castlecomer Male Voice Choir (founded in 1984), which is preparing for its annual choral trip to Kinsale along with the choir’s rendition of ‘The Soliders’ Chorus’ by Faust, as recently performed during a fundraising concert in St Mary’s Cathedral.

‘Between Towns And Villages’ is funded by Coimisiún Na Meán with the Television Licence Fee.