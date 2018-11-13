Almost 1,000 people employed in the Belview Industrial Zone

The Belview Industrial Zone in South Kilkenny contributed more than €942million to the economy in 2017.

A report was commissioned by the Port of Waterford which has now been published, analysing the impact of that area so plans can be made for its long-term future.

According to the report, the zone is the biggest source of employer across the South East with almost a thousand people employed, both directly & indirectly, in the Belview Industrial Zone.

Chief Executive of the Port, Frank Ronan has told KCLR News it’s down to the large number of companies that have chosen to set up there, including Glanbia (pictured).

The authors also found the direct impacts of Brexit should be minimal there, as three-quarters of the Port’s business is with mainland Europe and just 2% with the U.K.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mr Ronan says “from our direct perspective & from the port we handle one & a half million tonnes of bulk product every year, we handle 40,000 containers. We value that in 2017 of throughput levels of €1.7 billion. So that’s a significant piece within the South East’s economy. Very much a servant by the way of the agricultural community”.