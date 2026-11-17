An Post are advising people to keep an eye on the final dates for posting cards and parcels to their loved ones around the world this Christmas.

Christmas cards remain an important part of the holiday season for many in Ireland according to research from An Post last year – with 54% displaying them on their fireplaces, 23% in hallways, and 13% hanging them on Christmas trees.

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The deadline is fast approaching with the 8th of December advised as the final date for all packages and cards going to Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

The same date applies for parcels to the US and Canada, while the final date for posting cards to both locations is the 11th of December.