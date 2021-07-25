The annual Camino walk will take place in Jenkinstown Park today at 2.30pm to mark the feast of St. James.

The Kilkenny walk will start at Jenkinstown Church car park and will stop at different points to remember the themes and pointers of the Santiago de Compostella walk. Pilgrim reflections and thoughts from Santiago will be read and a stop at St Colman’s well will be part of the annual walk.