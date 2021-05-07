Another group led to safety by the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association

Another group’s been led to safety by the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association team.

The crew was called to the Comeraghs after 6pm last evening after a number of walkers were unable to descend from Mahon Falls.

One of the walkers then lost their footing and suffered a lower leg injury and was unable to continue on foot.

That person was assisted by the SEMRA doctor and all were transported off the hill by 9:30pm.