Brian chats to Helen – in Bagenalstown and wants to talk about the Halloween fireworks. It was a horrendous on Saturday night and it started again last night. There are 2 elderly people living near her and they were terrified and wouldn’t come out of their homes. 7 years ago they put a firework through her letterbox and set the place on fire. She is always terrified during Halloweem. Later Brain talks to Emma – says she left Carlow to live in Cork a number of months ago because of the anti-social behaviour and Halloween in particular.

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