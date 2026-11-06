KCLR Daily chats to Salon of the Year Nominees Anton Arlsan from Anton’s Hair Salon, Siobhan McCarthy from Luminare Beauty and Denise Brennan from The Orchard Salon and Day Spa.

Plus we meet one of the nominees foir the Communication and Marketing Excellence award, Ali Usman Chaudhary from NH Consultants.

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The KCLR Daily Welcomes nominees from all categories in this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards to studio to find out what they are up , how’re they making their way in business and look at some of the issues impacting their own sectors.