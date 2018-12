Gardai in Wexford are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing 50 year old man.

Timmy Levingston was last seen at 1.30am this morning at Ballyedmond in Wexford.

His family are very concerned for his welfare.

Timmy is described as being 5′ 10″, of stocky build, with dark brown hair and a brown/grey beard, and was last seen wearing a red jacket and black trousers.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gardai.