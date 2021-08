Appeal issued for missing man who was last seen in Wexford

A 20-year-old man has gone missing after being last seen in Wexford over the weekend.

Faisal Alkozay was in the Rosslare area at 1:20am on Sunday morning, but hasn’t been seen since.

He’s described as being 5′ 10 in height, of slim build with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anybody with information is asked to contact GardaĆ­ in Wexford on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.