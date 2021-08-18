Appeal issued for missing man who was last seen in Wexford

A 20-year-old man has gone missing after being last seen in Wexford over the weekend.

Faisal Alkozay was in the Rosslare area at 1:20am on Sunday morning, but hasn’t been seen since.

He’s described as being 5′ 10 in height, of slim build with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Wexford on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.