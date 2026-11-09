UPDATE 7:20pm, Monday, 9th November, 2026: please note the following story has been changed to show the incident happened at 11:45AM yesterday and not 11:45pm as we were originally informed:

Gardaí are appealing for information to an alleged assault in Carlow.

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Local members attended an incident on Abbey Street, Tullow at approximately 11:45AM.

It’s understood a knife was involved and that one person is believed to have suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

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No arrests have been made at this time.

However, investigations are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, in particualr those with footage of any form, is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.