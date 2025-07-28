Help’s been called for to track down a man who’s missing from County Laois.

38-year-old Brian Cahill of Clonaslee hasn’t been seen since last Thursday (24th July).

He’s described as being 5feet, 10 inches in height, is of slim build with dark brown hair and concern’s been expressed for his well-being.

It’s understood Brian was driving a blue Audi A4 with registration that includes 171-LS.

Anybody with information is asked to contact any Garda station or the force’s confidential line: 1800 666 111.