Application for 115-unit Kilkenny housing scheme going directly to An Bord Pleanála

Plans have been unveiled for a new 115-unit housing scheme in Kilkenny.

The recent meeting of the City Municipal District heard of the development, which is set to be built in Margaretsfield.

The application is being put directly to An Bord Pleanála, bypassing the County Council, who instead can only make a submission.

Cllr David Fitzgerald would like a certain amount of private housing to be included in the development, telling KCLR News “It was noted that there are significant numbers of social housings within the Breagagh Valley area and I expressed a view that it was important that we didn’t forget the private sector and all those young people who are trying to get started and older people let me add who would like a good quality home in a good location”.

He adds that one issue needs to be noted in the council submission, saying “The Callan Road area is one of the busiest radial routes from the city centre, there are huge volumes of traffic and there can be quite significant delays in the morning, we would hope that the opening of the LIHAF (Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund) scheme which is due to complete over the summer will relieve traffic on the Callan Road but it has to be considered a concern given the volume of traffic there”.

Cllr Fitzgerald’s also warning that this project mustn’t fall prey to the national vulture funds that are becoming very common, saying “In particular with the discussion at national level in relation to vulture funds members expressed, and I expressed, concern that the development would be available for young people and local people who are anxious to try and buy their own first home that they would be available for them to purchase”.