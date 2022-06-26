KCLR News

Application to revamp former pub ‘The Coach House’ in Thomastown refused

The application contained plans for five one-bedroom apartments

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart26/06/2022

An apartment complex in Thomastown has been refused planning permission.

The application by Thomas and Mary Hughes contained plans for five one-bedroom apartments at the former pub – The Coach House – on Mill Street in the Kilkenny town.

They were also seeking retention permission for a partially complete two storey structure and permission to
complete and extend the building to form a 2-bed semi-detached house.

 

 

 

