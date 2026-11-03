We could be closer to finding out if an act is indeed due to play UPMC Nowlan Park.

Peter Aiken of Aiken Promotions, while at KCLR in June with Katie Taylor, told our Newsteam he was planning something big for the Kilkenny GAA HQ grounds for next year – hear that here;

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The spot has previously hosted Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart, Shania Twain, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Andrea Bocelli and many more.

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Now, excitement’s building as Kilkenny GAA has issued this teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kilkenny GAA (@official_kilkenny_gaa)



So, we find out on Thursday it seems – if it is an act announcement, who do you hope it is?