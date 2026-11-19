Running to tomorrow (20th November) the meeting brings together national drugs policy leads, the European Commission, the European Union Drugs Agency, civil society and people with lived and living experience to share evidence, experience and practical approaches to recovery.

Welcoming delegates to Carlow, Minister Murnane O’Connor said; “People experiencing homelessness and problem drug use often face a cycle that is extremely difficult to break. Treatment alone is not enough. Recovery means a safe place to live, support for mental and physical health, and real opportunities to reconnect with family, community, education and employment.

“Our National Drugs Strategy makes championing recovery a strategic pillar, reflecting the recommendation in the EU drugs strategy. For people experiencing homelessness, this means coordinated support not only to reduce their drug use, but to rebuild their lives and have a place to live over the long term.

“No country has all the answers. By bringing national coordinators, European partners, service providers and people with lived and living experience together in Carlow, we can learn from one another and turn good ideas into practical action.”

The event responds to a recommendation in the EU drugs strategy for Member States to promote the integration of people who use drugs through recovery and social supports. It considers how coordinated health, addiction, housing, mental health, employment and social supports can help people experiencing homelessness achieve sustained recovery and social integration.

This focus also reflects the new National Drugs Strategy 2026-2030, which includes a dedicated pillar on championing recovery and social integration in treatment, community services and public policy.

Executive Director of the European Union Drugs Agency, Dr Lorraine Nolan, said: “I want to sincerely thank the Irish Presidency in shining a light on the complex and challenging issue of homelessness and drugs. These problems do not exist in isolation. Effective responses require meeting people where they are, bringing together health, housing and social support so that no one falls through the gaps.”

Delegates are considering evidence and practice from across Europe, including integrated recovery supports, Housing First, continuity of care, responses for women and minority groups, and the role of people with lived and living experience in designing services.

The meeting will identify practical approaches that Member States can adapt to their national settings and will strengthen links between national drugs policies and action to address homelessness.

The Department of Health will publish a report on the meeting’s key learning and areas for further consideration.