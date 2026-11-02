There’s a ‘veil of sadness’ following Ciara Mageean’s death according to those locally who knew her.

The 34 year old Olympian lost her battle with cancer yesterday morning sparking tributes from across the country.

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President of Ireland Catherine Connolly has issued the following:

“As President of Ireland, may I join with all those who have expressed such deep sadness on learning of the death of Ciara Mageean.

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Ciara was a wonderful athlete, a runner who distinguished herself from her junior years right up to the outstanding achievement of becoming a European champion two years ago.

Throughout that remarkable career, Ciara stood out not just for her exceptional talent, but for her strength and perseverance, for her clear speaking, and for her determination to succeed. It was these qualities that led the public to appreciate her so much, and to be so thrilled for her achievement in Rome.

Since Ciara shared the news of her illness, the public have stood with her, and their affection for her has only grown. She showed the same qualities that marked her running career, and has been a source of inspiration to so many people in their own struggles.

During this time she also showed her care for others in her advocacy for those suffering in Gaza and other conflicts, ensuring attention for those most in need.

She was much loved and will be greatly missed.

May I express my deepest condolences to Ciara‘s husband Thomas, to all of her family, friends and fellow athletes, and to all those whose lives she touched.”

Bríd Golden is a member of Ferrybank AC and is Chairperson of the Athletics Ireland Governance Committee (see the organisation’s tribute here) – she’s been speaking with our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily;

Others locally too have been remembering the track star, who inspired so many;