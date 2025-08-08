We’re just weeks away from the start of the new school year and many parents are concerned about meeting costs.

Barnardos survey published in the last few days shows more than half of those survey are struggling with the financial burden of uniforms, books and other essentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

KCLR News has been out on local streets asking parents how they’re impacted – stay tuned to The KCLR Daily for that (10am to 1pm) and also to hear from those offering supportive services or click back here later to hear what’s been said.