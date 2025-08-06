As the new school year approaches, parents in Carlow and Kilkenny say they are feeling the financial strain more than ever.

Most are struggling with back to school costs, citing uniforms and devices as major pressures.

A new Barnardos Back to School survey has highlighted just how widespread the issue is. It found that 73% of primary and 78% of secondary school parents feel pressured to pay the voluntary contribution.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said “No parent should face additional stress and financial pressure to ensure their child has all they need to start back to school. The Government has reduced some expenses but there is an opportunity for them and schools individually to do more to reduce costs for parents. Because childhood lasts a lifetime.”