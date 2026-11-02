Ballon made a winning start to their Leinster Intermediate Football Championship campaign, overcoming Wexford side Cloughbawn in a dramatic quarter-final encounter.

The Carlow champions left it late, with injury-time goals from Shane Duffy and Alex Kelliher proving decisive as Ballon secured a 4-11 to 1-17 victory.

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Despite finding themselves in a difficult position, Ballon showed tremendous character to fight their way back into the contest and seal their place in the next round.

Reflecting on the performance, a Ballon representative admitted the team had made life difficult for themselves but praised their determination to keep pushing until the final whistle.

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“We never make it easy! We showed brilliant heart at the end. We put ourselves in positions we shouldn’t have been in. I feel like we were the better team, we probably should have been more up at half-time.

“Just brilliant heart in the end, to keep going and keep going and keep going. All year we have not made it easy on ourselves, but we just stick to the end every single time.”