Barnstorm Theatre Company’s latest production, ‘The Ice Child’, began its run at Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre on Wednesday morning and will occupy top billing there until Saturday week, November 21st.

The company is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and remains committed to producing high-quality theatre for young audiences, be they local, national or international.

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Barnstorm champions the theatre experience for schoolchildren and also runs a Youth Theatre Group for 10-to-18-year-olds which currently has over 75 members.

KCLR News paid a trip to the Watergate where we spoke to Barnstorm’s Artistic Director Janice de Bhróite about their latest production and asked about the joys and challenges of running such an ambitious theatre group.

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For more: The Ice Child | Watergate Theatre