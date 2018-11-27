Batten down the hatches ... again! Carlow & Kilkenny prepare to be lashed by more wind & rain

If you thought this morning’s downpour was through, think again.

Mixed weather’s expected to hit these parts over the next five days with more rain forecast and a yellow wind warning due to come into place overnight.

Tim Butler is Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council. He’s been telling KCLR News that tomorrow is of particular concern with gusts of up to 90km per hour between 5am & 4pm.

He says “Road users & pedestrians should expect debris and very strong gusts. If anybody’s heading for the coast it’ll be particularly bad in the South & South West areas”.