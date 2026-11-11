Tony Murray – from Kilkenny lives in Dublin and is founder of Before We Die. It’s a parents’ lobby group that campaigns for government funding and the delivery of residential and supported-living places for adults with intellectual disabilities.

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Talking on the KCLR DAILY , Tony explains how over 2,300 adults with an intellectual disability are cared for at home by parents over the age of 70 (including hundreds whose parents are over 80). Under the current system, if a parent passes away or can no longer care for them, the individual is frequently treated as an “emergency case” and placed wherever a bed is available—often far from their community and family. The group urges the Irish government to meet the targets outlined in the 2021 Disability Capacity Review, establish a statutory register of needs, create an emergency transition fund, and ensure long-term housing is planned while elderly parents are still alive to support the transition. Tony Murray and his wife Susan are the parents of Aoife (42) whose future they fear for.

Dayle Hacking – lives in Thomastown. He and his wife care for their daughter Erin aged 35. She was involved in a car accident when she was 7 in South Africa. As a result, she has an acquired brain injury. She has no memory. She needs 24 hour supervision and can’t be left alone. She depends on routine. Dayle is retired now and financially it is tough. They moved to Ireland in 2006