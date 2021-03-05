Bill to allow murdered children be named faces final stage in Seanad today

A Bill that will allow murdered children to be named is expected to pass the final stage in the Seanad today.

It will also allow the media to name adults accused of killing children during court cases.

The change to the Children’s Act follows a Court of Appeal ruling last October, which effectively banned the practice.

A number of families in Carlow and Kilkenny who had been affected by the ruling voiced concerns on KCLR in recent weeks.

Senator Michael McDowell says he hopes the new law will take effect within four weeks, if it’s passed in the Dáil, noting “This Bill is now going to report on the final stage in the Seanad which means that it’s gone through the second stage which was a the general discussion of the Bill, it’s gone through the committee stage where individual sections are gone through carefully and now finally there’s one more stage where we just consider the committee stage outcome and propose any final tweakings of it”.