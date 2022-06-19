Book documenting stories of the building of Grange Church will launch today

A new book recalling some of the stories relating to the search for a site and building of Grange Church will launch today.

The Bicentenary of Grange Church 1822 to 1922 was penned by Jimmy O’Toole and features stories relating to the church, the cemetary, and the lives and careers of the local people at the time.

The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Dr Denis Nulty will officiate the event at a concelebrated mass which starts in Grange at 3 O Clock.