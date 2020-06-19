Book of condolences opens in Kilkenny for murdered Garda

A book of condolences is being opened in Kilkenny for murdered Garda Colm Horkan.

The Detective was shot dead with his own gun on the main street in Castlerea in Roscommon on Wednesday night.

Locals in Kilkenny can offer their condolences at City Hall on High Street from this morning, Friday

New Mayor of the city John Coonan says Garda Horkan died in service to us all; “[Colm] was just doing what he should do, as all Gardai do, to protect us and to make life much safer for us. It’s really a tragedy, especially for his family” he told KCLR. “It just shows how dangerous it is for public servants. They put themselves at risk in the line of duty to protect us all. Words cannot express the tragedy of this.”