With Borris Fair not going ahead this weekend, the call’s out for crowds to stay away from the County Carlow village
Cllr Willie Quinn says it's the right decision
The annual Borris Fair has been cancelled again this year and the call’s out for crowds to stay away from the area.
Gardaí say that due to Covid-19 restrictions, the traditional August 15th event will not be going ahead on Sunday – the second year in a row that it’s been impacted.
Councillor Willie Quinn says it’s the right decision in the interest of keeping everyone safe.
