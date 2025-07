A number of salad products are the latest to be recalled due to the detection of Listeria.

We’re being warned to avoid various branded spinach and mixed leaves products produced by McCormack Family Farms (details here).

It follows the recall of over 200 ready meals last week for the same reason – an investigation is underway into that.

The full list of recalled foods can be found on the Food Safety Authority website – see that with advice here.