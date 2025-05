Updates on infrastructure and housing in Kilkenny city is being outlined locally this morning.

Cartoon Saloon hosts a briefing by the county council and IDA Ireland which will also give industry leaders a chance to share insights on current challenges and future opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

An interactive panel discussion will be led by the IDA’s Regional Enterprise Development Manager Brian McGee, with a host of others set to take part.

KCLR’s John Purcell is among the attendees – stay tuned for more.