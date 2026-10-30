A Carlow Councillor believes brightening up buildings in the town centre would help with creating a more attractive living environment.

Councillor Fergal Browne mentioned how certain properties on Kennedy Avenue are in dire need of a paint job at a recent Council meeting.

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He noted how similar work on Dublin Street and Tullow Street has enhanced the business environment in the town, and he believes that Kennedy Avenue now needs the same treatment.

The Fine Gael representative thinks that it could be the first step to reviving population figures in Carlow’s town centre as he outlined to our Owain Comerford;