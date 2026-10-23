Flood prevention works along Carlow’s River Burrin are continuing following instances of flooding which damaged homes over the past year.

Councillor John Cassin raised the issue at yesterdays Municipal District meeting as residents had voiced their concerns ahead of the arrival of Storm Austen.

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The works include foliage removal along the river banks as well as the instillation of pump stations and non return valves along the course of the river.

He said although concerns still remain about the potential of further flooding, residents can be reassured that preventative measures are progressing.

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“We’ve been working very, very closely with the residents down Burrin Road, and, you know, it’s was their concern that this may be a repeat of the floods last year. To be very clear, the council and the workers did a huge job keeping the water out of houses, reassurance then that the work is going to happen, and then the continuing monitoring when there’s a pump station there as long as her turn is going and so that’s really, really reassuring for all the residents that are living down there.”