A bus driver with an address in Ferrybank has been found guilty of dangerous driving which caused the death of two teenage boys who were travelling on an e-scooter in Waterford City in June 2024.

As reported by RTE, the Waterford News & Star and The Munster Express, 43-year-old Adrian Doyle of Ard Glas, Ferrybank was found guilty by a jury of nine men and three women at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court earlier today. The jury reached a unanimous verdict following three hours and 29 minutes of deliberations.

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Gilbert Collins, who was 15, and 17-year-old Avuzwa Sampo, were sharing a single e-scooter just after 2am on June 27th 2024, when they were involved in a collision with a bus that Mr Doyle was driving on the Cork Road in Waterford City.

Mr Doyle, who had pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing death, was remanded on continuing bail by Judge Eugene O’Kelly until January 13th next when a date for sentencing will be fixed.