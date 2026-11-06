KCLR Daily chats to nominees of the category of Culture Heritage Tourism: Butler Gallery, The Iverk Show and Rothe House and Garden.

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The KCLR Daily Welcomes nominees from all categories in this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards to studio to find out what they are up , how’re they making their way in business and look at some of the issues impacting their own sectors.

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In conversation Brian chats to KCLR CEO John Purcell, Kilkenny Chamber President Claire McInerney Bronwn and Lisa Walsh from VHI , who are one of the award show sponsors.

For the category of Culture Heritage Tourism we welcomed nominees Adeline Minchin from Butler Gallery, Norman Storey the Iverk Show and Valerie O’ Sullivan from Rothe House and Garden.