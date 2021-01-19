Cabinet will today discuss a €91 million plan to fund GPs & pharmacists to administer Covid19 vaccines

Cabinet will discuss a €91 million plan to fund GPs and pharmacists to administer Covid19 vaccines.

The plan is expected to be heavily reliant on the approval by the EU for the Astrazeneca vaccine – which is due to happen at the end of the month.

The proposal would run from early February until August, and would allow GPs and pharmacists give vaccines.

€60 would be paid by the state for a two-dose vaccine and €35 euro for single doses.

The Astrazeneca vaccine doesn’t need to be stored at low temperatures like the Moderna and Pfizer innoculations, which would make roll-out on a local level much easier.

Meanwhile, the EU’s vaccine roll-out will be debated by members of the European Parliament this morning.

It’s expected there will be calls for more clarity and transparency concerning contracts

It comes as reports suggest the European Commission wants at least 70% of the EU’s population vaccinated by the summer.

It comes as all of the reported side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been mild or moderate in nature, according to the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

It has been notified of 81 cases up to last Monday which include nausea, fatigue, headaches and rash.

More than 77,000 doses of the vaccine have so far been administered.

Chief Executive of the H-P-R-A, Dr. Lorraine Nolan, says its safety is being closely watched and also that no serious allergic reactions have been reported.