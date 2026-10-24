A Kilkenny Councillor is calling for accessible public toilets to be installed at The Market Yard as a matter of urgency.

Seán Ó hArgáin seconded a motion brought forward by his colleague David Fitzgerald at a recent council meeting.

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Councillor O’hArgáin says the facilities should be developed alongside ongoing works in the area, adding that the lack of public toilets is unfair on both pedestrians and local businesses.

“The need for a changing places toilet facility for people with major physical needs has been there for a long time. I think it’s part of sorting out now the Market Yard area and the Abbey Quarter area because they all join together.”

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“We do need a public toilet facility back there. We had it before and not all that long ago and we needed it to be reinstated. I think the councillors were unanimous in supporting that motion.”