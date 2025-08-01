We are late this week as Martin was off sick, but as they say ‘Better Late Than Never’.

Just Martin and Lillian in studio again this week.

Martin spoke with Uachtarán An Cumann Camógaíocht Brian Molloy ahead of the biggest day on the Camogie calandar. He speaks about supporting our female athletes and filling Croke Park.

Martin also spoke with Galway Bay FM sports commentator Tommy Devane on Galway’s win against Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park, he also looks ahead to the final against Cork.

The crew also take a look back at some local results and what games are coming up this weekend.

