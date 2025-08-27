The club games kicked off in Kilkenny last weekend we look back at Lillians predictions and check out how teams got on.

Martin and Lillian take a look back at all the games, no games this weekend as they take a back seat for electric picnic.

We hear reports from one game in the Intermediate grade from our roaming club reporter we speak to Nicky Kenny who is the Kilkenny U15 lead manager about their All-Ireland blitz last weekend.

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Tuesday during the regular season.