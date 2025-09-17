Martin is joind in studio by Áine and Lillian this week.

We look ahead to the Senior and Intermediate league finals which are down for decision this weekend. The crew will also take a look ahead to those who will be playing in the first round games and who may be heading to the dreaded relegation final.

We also have a report from our youg reporter Ella Mai Drennan on St Annes victory in the Minor Semi-Final.

