Martin is joind in studio by Áine and Lillian this week.

We look back on the Senior and Intermediate league finals last weekend. Danesfort Manager Mick Wall speaks to Martin about Danesfort’s win in the Intermediate final.

We look ahead and preview the quarter finals this weekend as county final weekend approaces at pace.

We also have a report from our youg reporter Ella Mai Drennan on St Annes loss in the first round.

