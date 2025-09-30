Martin is joind in studio by Áine and Lillian this week.

We look back on the Senior and Intermediate results last weekend which will give us details of who is playing who in this year’s county semi finals.

We look ahead and preview those games as teams fight to get into this years main event, county final day.

We also have a report from our youg reporter Ella Mai Drennan and from Mia Barry on Glenmores exit from this years intermediate championship.

