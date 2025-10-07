Martin is joind in studio by a full crew this week with Áine, Paula and Lillian.

We look back on the Senior and Intermediate semi final results last weekend which will give us details of who is playing who in this year’s county finals.

We look back at the senior relegation final and hear from reporter Sean.

We also have a report from our youg reporter Ella Mai Drennan from the U14 and U16 championships.

