We’re back in studio for another episode of Camán Caint.

Kilkenny took on reigning champions Galway last weekend in the senior All-Ireland semi-final at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles. Despite a gallant display it was Galway who marched onto the decider next month.

Martin and Lillian discuss the game and we also hear from the Galway camp with player Áine Keane and manager Cathal Murray while Martin also spoke with Kilkenny manager James Meagher.

Join the Camán Caint crew as they chat all things Camogie.

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Wednesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].

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