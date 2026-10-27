Care’s needed this morning on all routes across Carlow and Kilkenny.

A status yellow weather warning which covered both counties ended at midnight and while no major incidents have been reported locally, we are hearing of low hanging branches and some debris on roads.

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Added to that, there are horses out on the road in the Ennisnag area.

Met Éireann’s forecast for today says it’ll be cool and blustery with sunny spells and scattered showers, heavy at times, amid highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, with a moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west wind.