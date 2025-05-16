In a repeat of last year’s final, holders Louth will put their crown on the line against Carlow.

This is a meeting between counties who have won the last five Leinster junior titles on offer, with Louth champions in 2024, 2019 and 2018, while Carlow landed silverware in 2017 and 2023.

The sides have already met in the provincial campaign, with Louth winning by 5-8 to 2-15 in the round-robin phase.

This will be the third competitive meeting between the sides in 2025, while they also locked horns three times in 2024 in championship fare.

Most recently, and just a fortnight ago, the sides were involved in the proverbial game of two halves.

Louth were 13 points clear early in the second half, before Carlow rallied to within two points at full-time.

While named on the bench for this one, Mischa Rooney is a player Carlow will need to look out for, as she scored 3-1 in that game.

Louth had also left it late earlier in the campaign against Longford, with captain Áine Breen popping over a couple of crucial late scores to snatch victory.

Carlow booked their place in the final last weekend by staging a late comeback of their own to pip Longford.

With nine minutes left, the Barrowsiders were three points down but they rallied superbly to progress.

Carlow: N Hanley; S McCullagh, C Mahon, K Tunstead; T Lyons, A Carroll, R Bermingham; R Bailey (capt.), E Ware; B Nolan, E Hayden, E Molloy; A Kiernan, C Ní Shé, K Burke.

Louth: R Lambe Fagan; S Matthews, E Hand, H Lambe Sally; C O’Reilly, S McLaughlin, A Russell; G McCrave, Á Breen (capt.); E Gartlan, E Byrne, R Leonard; K Flood, C Woods, C Nolan.