Twenty-two artists from Carlow and Kilkenny have come together to support the ‘Incognito Art’ sale in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. This fundraising initiative enables 22 local families to continue receiving essential care and support for their children from the foundation.

Mim Scala, a local artist from Bagenalstown, is one of the participants involved. He explained how the initiative works:

ADVERTISEMENT

To support this initiative go to www.jackandjill.ie