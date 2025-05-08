We could have a new Pope by the weekend according to a local church spokesperson.

Hordes of people have again packed St Peter’s Square in Rome this morning following yesterday evening’s black smoke from the Sistine Chapel which indicated the first ballot was over without a result.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conclave continues to seek the required 89 votes to elect the Catholic Church’s next leader at which time white smoke will be seen.

The last two were elected in less than three days.

Gemma Mulligan is Coordinator of the Ossory Diocesan Pastoral Plan and she told KCLR News’ Martin Quilty why so many are intrigued with the process;