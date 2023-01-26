KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow and Kilkenny community and voluntary organisations could be among those balloted for industrial action
It's after a move to hold an indefinite strike was backed by the executive of the Forsa trade union
Local services are amongt those to be balloted for industrial action after a move to hold an indefinite strike was backed by the executive of the Forsa trade union.
The community and voluntary organisations involved are funded by the HSE to provide day and residential services for people with mental health difficulties and disabilities among others.
Staff have been involved in a long running dispute over pay, saying that staff doing similar roles within the HSE are paid significantly more.